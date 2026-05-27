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Ferrari unveils first 100% electric vehicle, milestone in electrification strategy

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Ferrari luce parte trasera

Posted By: The Corner 27th May 2026

Report by Renta 4

Whilst its rivals in the sports car segment are slowing down their transition to electric vehicles, Ferrari has unveiled its first 100% electric vehicle, a five-seater, four-door model priced at €550,000 with a potential top speed of 310 kph, marking a milestone in its electrification strategy.

Deliveries of the ‘Luce’ model, which means light in Italian, are scheduled for Q4 2026. The company hopes this will give it the opportunity to gain a stronger foothold in the Chinese market, where EVs are widespread.

According to Ferrari’s official statement, the Luce is the result of more than 60 new patents filed by the manufacturer and forms part of an ecosystem of collaborations with technology partners.

Ferrari shares fell by more than 6% at the start of Tuesday’s trading session in Milan, to €291.35 per share, following the official unveiling of the new electric car. By mid-morning, the losses had widened to 7.8%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.