Ferrovial obtains highest overall rating in public tender launched by Polish railway network administrator

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER), in consortium with its Polish subsidiary Budimex, has obtained the highest overall rating in the public tender launched by Poland’s public railway network administrator (PKP) to build a new line for €610 million. The consortium is 80% owned by Budimex and 20% by Ferrovial, according to Expansión newspaper.

Meanwhile, Ferrovial announced to the CNMV (National Securities Market Commission) an interim dividend totalling €342 million, payable in cash or shares at the shareholder’s discretion, charged to reserves. Ferrovial’s dividend per share will be determined based on the number of shares outstanding on the ex-dividend date, which is expected to be announced to the market on 23 October 2025.

Ferrovial shares will trade ex-dividend from 24 October 2025 on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges and on Euronext Amsterdam, the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and from 27 October 2025 on Nasdaq’s Global Select Market. In compliance with the applicable listing requirements, the dividend record date will be 27 October 2025. The number of FER shares required to receive one FER share will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of all FER shares traded on the Spanish Stock Exchanges on 7, 10 and 11 November 2025.

The estimated interim dividend calendar is as follows:

23 October 2025: Announcement of cash dividend per share.

24 October 2025: Ex-dividend date in Europe.

27 October 2025: Ex-dividend date in the US

27 October 2025: Dividend record date.

28 October 2025 (9:00 CET) – 11 November 2025 (17:30 CET): Election period in relation to FER shares held through a participating depositary in Euroclear Nederland or Iberclear.

28 October 2025 (9:00 ET) – 11 November 2025 (17:00 ET): Election period in relation to FER shares held through a participating depository institution in DTC, or for holders of shares in registered form.

20 November 2025: Announcement of the Ratio and the number of new FER shares to be issued.

From 3 December 2025: Payment of the cash dividend and delivery of the new FER shares.