Colonial considers investing outside Paris, Madrid and Barcelona

Banc Sabadell | The CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial (COL), Pera Viñolas, said at a conference that the company plans to invest in new geographical areas in addition to those it has ‘historically touched’, which have been Paris (France), Madrid and Barcelona.

Assessment: This is nothing new. Following the announcement of the agreement with Stoneshield on DeepLabs, they already commented that they expect to invest in other geographical areas in the science and innovation segment. In any case, given the limitations of the REIT regime, which does not favour financing expansion with generated resources, we do not expect any transformational operations, as it would be necessary to either sell a large part of the current portfolio or raise new equity.