Top Stories

Colonial considers investing outside Paris, Madrid and Barcelona

TOPICS:
InmoColonial

Posted By: The Corner 16th October 2025

Banc Sabadell | The CEO of Inmobiliaria Colonial (COL), Pera Viñolas, said at a conference that the company plans to invest in new geographical areas in addition to those it has ‘historically touched’, which have been Paris (France), Madrid and Barcelona.

Assessment: This is nothing new. Following the announcement of the agreement with Stoneshield on DeepLabs, they already commented that they expect to invest in other geographical areas in the science and innovation segment. In any case, given the limitations of the REIT regime, which does not favour financing expansion with generated resources, we do not expect any transformational operations, as it would be necessary to either sell a large part of the current portfolio or raise new equity.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.