Senior Treasury official estimates cost of government shutdown could reach $15 billion per week

Posted By: The Corner 16th October 2025

Norbolsa | A senior Treasury official has corrected estimates of the cost of the federal government shutdown, determining that it could cost the economy $15 billion per week, rather than per day as Scott Bessent had publicly claimed on two occasions.

On the other hand, Bessent, without giving much detail, also stated that the deficit for fiscal year 2025 will be less than the $1.833 trillion published in the previous year, and that the deficit/GDP ratio could moderate to levels of 3% in the coming years.

