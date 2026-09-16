Housing crisis? INE asserts that “building construction” is falling by 40% year-on-year

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), construction output, adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, fell in Spain by 0.3% in July compared to June. In June, this variable had dropped by 0.7%. Of the three divisions analyzed, only building construction posted a negative monthly rate (-1.4%). On the other hand, specialized construction activities recorded the largest increase in July (+2.0%).

In year-on-year terms, construction output—adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects—fell by 13.0% in Spain during July, after dropping 14.7% in June. Meanwhile, according to the original, unadjusted series, construction output declined by 9.8% year-on-year in July, which is also a smaller drop than the 12.3% decrease recorded in June.

Year-on-year, and based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, building construction output plummeted by 40.9% in July; civil engineering fell by 4.6%; and specialized construction activities dropped by 1.8%.