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Housing crisis? INE asserts that “building construction” is falling by 40% year-on-year

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housing overvalued

Posted By: The Corner 16th September 2026

According to the National Statistics Institute (INE), construction output, adjusting for seasonal and calendar effects, fell in Spain by 0.3% in July compared to June. In June, this variable had dropped by 0.7%. Of the three divisions analyzed, only building construction posted a negative monthly rate (-1.4%). On the other hand, specialized construction activities recorded the largest increase in July (+2.0%).

In year-on-year terms, construction output—adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects—fell by 13.0% in Spain during July, after dropping 14.7% in June. Meanwhile, according to the original, unadjusted series, construction output declined by 9.8% year-on-year in July, which is also a smaller drop than the 12.3% decrease recorded in June.

Year-on-year, and based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, building construction output plummeted by 40.9% in July; civil engineering fell by 4.6%; and specialized construction activities dropped by 1.8%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.