Telefónica will broadcast LaLiga matches for 5 years for around 1.65 billion euros

Telefónica has reached an agreement with DAZN to distribute the DAZN LaLiga package for five seasons, with a combined average value of 1.65 billion euros, as reported by the operator to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Tuesday.

This package includes five matches per matchday of the First Division National League Championship across all 38 matchdays, for exploitation in the residential market on a pay-TV basis in Spain.

This is a non-exclusive agreement for five seasons, from 2027/2028 to 2031/2032, with an average value of 330 million euros per season.

With this agreement, along with the signing of the contract with LaLiga last June, Telefónica will be able to continue offering 100% of First Division National League Championship matches to its customers, alongside the UEFA Champions League, for which Telefónica holds the rights through 2031.