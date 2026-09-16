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Telefónica will broadcast LaLiga matches for 5 years for around 1.65 billion euros

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Posted By: The Corner 16th September 2026

Telefónica has reached an agreement with DAZN to distribute the DAZN LaLiga package for five seasons, with a combined average value of 1.65 billion euros, as reported by the operator to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Tuesday.

This package includes five matches per matchday of the First Division National League Championship across all 38 matchdays, for exploitation in the residential market on a pay-TV basis in Spain.

This is a non-exclusive agreement for five seasons, from 2027/2028 to 2031/2032, with an average value of 330 million euros per season.

With this agreement, along with the signing of the contract with LaLiga last June, Telefónica will be able to continue offering 100% of First Division National League Championship matches to its customers, alongside the UEFA Champions League, for which Telefónica holds the rights through 2031.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.