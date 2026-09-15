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Spanish 10-year bond yield breaks the 4% barrier, reaching levels not seen since 2013

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Posted By: The Corner 15th September 2026

Following the interest rate hike in the eurozone—when the ECB raised its official rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.5% last Thursday—eurozone debt has begun its ascent. Consequently, the yield on Spanish 10-year sovereign bonds has pierced the psychological 4% threshold for the first time since 2023, hitting levels last seen in 2013.

Specifically, the Spanish 10-year bond rose to 4.022% around 4:45 p.m. this Monday, trading near 2013 highs. As a result, the risk premium relative to German debt stood at 46.34 basis points.

The trend is similar globally: the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note stood at 5%, the German Bund at 3.543%, the French OAT at 4.516%, the Italian BTP at 4.434%, and the Portuguese 10-year bond at 3.919%.

Bankinter analysts note that rising energy prices “bode well for higher inflation for longer”—a factor that, combined with stronger economic resilience than anticipated months ago, justifies further tightening by central banks.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.