Spanish stock market: 41 stocks rated Buy and 6 rated Sell according to the September Market Consensus

Patrivalor | According to the September market consensus, there are currently 41 stocks with a buy recommendation (scored between 1 and 2 points), compared to 44 at the close of 2025. The recommended stocks are:

Inditex, Amadeus, IAG, Cellnex, Logista, Almirall, Puig Brands, Cirsa, Neinor, Faes, Pharmamar, DIA, Atresmedia, Aedas, Arcelor, Repsol, Acerinox, Cie Automotive, Vidrala, Indra, Técnicas Reunidas, Ence, Tubacex, Ferrovial, Merlin Properties, FCC, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Sacyr, OHLA, Iberdrola, Naturgy, REDEIA, Enagas, Fluidra, Global Dominion, Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Mapfre, Unicaja, and Indexa Capital.

On the other hand, there are now 6 stocks with a sell recommendation (scored between 3.5 and 5 points), down from 7 at the close of 2025: Grifols, Viscofan, Melia, Gestamp Automocion, Talgo, and Endesa.

The market capitalization of the analyzed Spanish companies reached €1,262,099.03 million at the end of August 2026, representing a +13.6% increase compared to the 2025 close.

The weighted average target price stands at €11.34, down -6.9% year-over-year, while the weighted average market share price is €10.55 (-12.6% compared to the previous year). Consequently, the weighted average discount between the share price and the target price is -6.9%.

The weighted average Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio is 18.34x earnings (-1.2% lower than at the fiscal year close); the inverse of this ratio yields an earnings yield of 5.45% (+1.1% increase compared to last year).

The average consensus rating is 2.03 points, reflecting virtually the same buy bias as at the close of 2025 (a score between 1 and 2 points is considered a “clear buy,” while a score between 3.5 and 5 points is a “clear sell”).