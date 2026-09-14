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Only EQT remains in the bidding for Acciona Energía.

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Acciona energia guapa

Posted By: The Corner 14th September 2026

Investment managers KKR and BlackRock have reportedly dropped out of negotiations to acquire a significant stake in Acciona Energía (ANE). KKR apparently declined to proceed with the deal after acquiring Electricité de France’s North American renewables business for $4.2 billion. Meanwhile, BlackRock—which was participating through GIP—withdrew from the bidding after failing to meet the asking price set by the Entrecanales family: over €8 billion, an amount similar to the company’s market capitalization when it went public in 2021. Enel (ENEL-IT), owner of Endesa (ELE), has reportedly followed suit.

Conversely, financial sources report that EQT (the Scandinavian fund that recently acquired Urbaser), French manager Ardian, and Canadian fund Brookfield remain in the bidding. However, these same sources note that the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest rate hike, which brought the benchmark rate to 2.5%, complicates M&A transactions. Notably, ANE had a net debt of €4.4 billion as of the end of last June.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.