Top Stories

Eurozone industrial production contracts 1.2% in August compared to July

TOPICS:
industrial production worker

Posted By: The Corner 16th October 2025

Link Securities | The European statistical agency Eurostat reported that seasonally adjusted industrial production contracted by 1.2% in the Eurozone in August compared to July, significantly less than the 1.8% decline projected by the FactSet consensus of analysts. In August, industrial production fell by 0.2% for intermediate goods, 0.6% for energy, 2.2% for capital goods, and 1.6% for durable consumer goods. Conversely, production increased by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods.

Among the Member States with available data, the largest monthly declines in industrial production in August were recorded in Germany (down 5.2%), Greece (4.5%), and Austria (3.1%). In contrast, the largest increases were observed in Ireland (up 9.8%) and Luxembourg (4.8%).

Year-on-year, industrial production in the eurozone rose by 1.1% in August (2.0% in July). In August, compared with the same month of the previous year, industrial production fell by 1.7% for intermediate goods, 0.7% for energy, 0.4% for capital goods and 2.6% for durable consumer goods, while it grew by 8.2% for non-durable consumer goods.

Among the Member States with available data, the highest year-on-year increases in industrial production were recorded in Ireland (28.6%) and Luxembourg (9.5%), while the largest decrease was observed in Slovakia (6.3%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.