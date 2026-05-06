Top Stories

Fluidra reports revenue of €564 million in Q1 2026, stable year-on-year, and organic growth of 5% due to US dollar

TOPICS:
Fluidra piscina

Posted By: The Corner 6th May 2026

Jefferies | Although we note that Fluidra’s start to the financial year is broadly in line with JEFe’s forecasts and guidance for the financial year, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share are 6% below first-quarter forecasts; however, we attribute this deviation primarily to the quarterly distribution of results. Revenue is broadly in line with a favourable combination of prices and volumes, and all regions are recording similar organic growth in terms of MSD. Management continues to implement the cost-saving and efficiency plan. The full-year guidance is reiterated with forecasts at the mid-point and a stable exchange rate so far this year; we expect limited changes to the full-year guidance.

The outlook for 2026 remains unchanged. Management confirmed its outlook for 2026, with expected organic growth of 3–7%, an EBITDA margin of 23.3–24.3% (with forecasts exactly at the midpoint of 23.7%) and organic growth in cash earnings per share (EPS) of 4–13%. Organic growth stands at the midpoint of expectations for the financial year, at 5%, and forecasts will be provided in the coming quarters. We also expect pricing and the cost-saving and efficiency plan to drive better year-on-year gross margins in the coming quarters.

Revenue in line with forecasts. Fluidra recorded revenue of €564 million in the first quarter, stable year-on-year and with organic growth of 5% due to the impact of the US dollar. Management notes that prices rose by 2% and volumes by 3% in the first quarter. Most regions were broadly in line with expectations, with similar organic growth rates in the 4–6% range.

Adjusted EBITDA 6% below expectations. Gross profit was in line with gross margins of 57.1%, some 20 basis points below (consensus: 57.3%). Adjusted EBITDA stood at €124 million, 6% below expectations (consensus: €132 million). EBITDA margins of 22.0% were around 140 basis points below the consensus (23.4%). Adjusted EBITA was 7% below consensus, with margins around 130 basis points below forecasts. Cash earnings per share (EPS) stood at €0.32, 6% below forecasts (€0.34).

Free cash flow and balance sheet. Net operating working capital over the last twelve months (LTM) was at much better levels, at €583 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 8%, whilst the LTM ratio improved by almost 300 basis points year-on-year to 26.7%. Consequently, the net debt position fell to €1.28 billion, with a slight reduction in leverage.

17780609603663527985301843024967

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.