Grifols to build new €160-million fractionation plant in Spain to double European production capacity

Renta 4 | Grifols has resumed a project it has been working on since 2020 to build a new fractionation plant that will enable it to double its production capacity in Europe.

The new factory will be located in Llica del Vall in the province of Barcelona, on land adjacent to its Parets del Valles complex, on an 80,000-square metre site that the company acquired for this purpose in 2018.

The investment amounts to €160 million, including the aforementioned fractionation plant, an analysis laboratory, logistics infrastructure and a space specially dedicated to Grifols Engineering.

Construction of the factory is expected to begin this year and operations are expected to start in 2030 once the relevant authorisations have been obtained from the EMA and FDA. The plant is also expected to employ 400 workers.

Meanwhile, Grifols has reached an agreement with the unions representing workers at its plants in Spain to improve their working conditions in exchange for increased production.

Assessment: This is positive news, as the fact that Grifols is planning to build a new factory indicates the rapid growth in demand for blood products and, therefore, the need to increase production capacity and, consequently, product supply.

Furthermore, the reduced investment required compared to other projects of a similar nature highlights the competitive advantage for Grifols of having its own engineering subsidiary, which is responsible for the design and EPC work for the new factory.