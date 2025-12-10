Grupo Catalana Occidente to distribute gross dividend of €4.65 per share; as a result, Inocsa adjusts takeover bid price to €45.10 per share

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO) met on 9 December 2025 and agreed to distribute a dividend on account of the 2025 results in the amount of €4.65 gross per share, with the withholdings established by applicable tax regulations being applied at the time of settlement of this dividend. The dividend will be paid on 17 December 2025. The last day of trading of GCO shares with the right to receive this dividend will be 12 December 2025, with ex-dividend trading commencing on 15 December 2025.

On the other hand, in relation to the voluntary public takeover bid (OPA) made by Inocsa for all the shares representing the share capital of GCO, authorised by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on 29 October 2025 and the results of which were published by the CNMV and in the Stock Exchange Bulletins on 5 December —the date on which Inocsa’s intention to exercise its right of compulsory sale was also announced—the offering company hereby states that it has adjusted, in accordance with the provisions of the explanatory prospectus, the consideration for the compulsory sales as a result of the interim dividend for the 2025 financial year that GCO has agreed today to pay to its shareholders on 17 December 2025, for a gross amount of €4.65 per GCO share.

Consequently, the compulsory sale price will consist of a cash consideration of €45.10 per GCO share. GCO shareholders who request the compulsory purchase of their shares before the ex-rights date will receive the unadjusted consideration (i.e. €49.75 per share), while GCO shareholders who request it on or after the ex-rights date will receive the adjusted consideration (i.e. €45.10 per share).

The offering company plans to allocate €250,000,000 to the payment of the first principal repayment instalment of the financing subscribed for the execution of the Offer, and €285,000,000 to the early repayment of the principal of the aforementioned financing. Of the amount received as a result of the aforementioned GCO dividend, Inocsa will not distribute any amount to its shareholders as a dividend.