German exports accelerate by 0.1% compared to previous month, exceeding expectations of 0.5% decline

Posted By: The Corner 10th December 2025

Norbolsa | German exports rebounded unexpectedly in October, exceeding expectations of a decline. Meanwhile, exports to the US and China fell sharply. Total exports accelerated by 0.1% compared to the previous month, differing from the forecast of a 0.5% decline. Imports fell by 1.2%, while the overall balance showed a surplus of €16.9 billion in October, compared to €15.3 billion in September. Exports to eurozone countries grew by 2.7%, while exports of goods to countries outside the European Union fell by 3.3%.

