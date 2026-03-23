IAG considering abandoning bid to acquire Portuguese airline TAP, but could also submit non-binding offer before April 2 deadline

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish-British airline could abandon its attempt to acquire the Portuguese airline TAP, according to Bloomberg. IAG announced in November that it was interested in acquiring a minority stake in the airline, joining its competitors Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, who had also expressed interest in the privatisation of TAP. A final decision has not yet been made, so IAG could also submit a non-binding bid before the 2 April deadline, but then decide not to proceed with the transaction. Portugal relaunched the long-delayed privatisation of TAP in July last year, with the intention of selling a 49.9% stake. The Portuguese government had invited the three parties to submit non-binding offers in early January.