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IAG considering abandoning bid to acquire Portuguese airline TAP, but could also submit non-binding offer before April 2 deadline

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Posted By: The Corner 23rd March 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish-British airline could abandon its attempt to acquire the Portuguese airline TAP, according to Bloomberg. IAG announced in November that it was interested in acquiring a minority stake in the airline, joining its competitors Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, who had also expressed interest in the privatisation of TAP. A final decision has not yet been made, so IAG could also submit a non-binding bid before the 2 April deadline, but then decide not to proceed with the transaction. Portugal relaunched the long-delayed privatisation of TAP in July last year, with the intention of selling a 49.9% stake. The Portuguese government had invited the three parties to submit non-binding offers in early January.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.