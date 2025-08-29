Iberdrola begins work on expanding ‘Arecleoch’ and ‘Kilgallioch’ Scottish wind farms to 485 MW

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The Spanish utility company, through its British subsidiary ScottishPower, has begun work to expand its Arecleoch and Kilgallioch wind farms in Scotland. The projects, located in the councils of South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, will increase the combined installed capacity to 485 MW.

Meanwhile, analysts at a leading US bank raised Iberdrola’s target price from €15.5 to €16.7 per share, as they like the company’s ‘consistently above-average growth’. They expect the company to maintain its long-term net profit growth forecast at Capital Markets Day on 24 September. However, despite this superior growth, they have maintained their ‘hold’ recommendation. Our analysts give Iberdrola a fundamental upside potential of 6.68%.