Top Stories

Iberdrola completes acquisition of Electra del Maestrazgo’s energy distribution, marketing and generation business

TOPICS:
Iberdrola edificio

Posted By: The Corner 18th July 2025

Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) announced on Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of the energy distribution, marketing and generation business of Electra del Maestrazgo, a family-owned utility based in Castellón, according to the Bolsamania website.

The statement also highlights that it expects a ‘positive impact on its accounts’ from this acquisition and anticipates that this will be reflected in its results. Iberdrola explained that the National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) has given its final approval to the transaction.

Electra del Maestrazgo has 1,350 kilometres of medium and low voltage lines, 21,000 supply points, 19,000 customers and 6.8 MW of installed capacity with photovoltaic plants and hydroelectric generation.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.