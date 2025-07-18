Top Stories

FCC-Ferrovial consortium wins first section of Burgos-Vitoria high-speed rail line for €323 million

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The two construction companies, through a consortium formed in equal parts by both groups, will build the first section of high-speed rail between Burgos and Vitoria. The award of this section of the Basque AVE, valued at €323 million, comes after the disqualification of other competitors such as ACS, Acciona, Sacyr, OHLA and Grupo San José.

The starting price for the tender proposed by Adif, the public railway infrastructure manager responsible for launching the tender, was €363 million. The five disqualified companies reduced this amount by 15% or 16% to between €304 million and €309 million.

