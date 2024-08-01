Iberdrola gets authorisation for construction of Cofrentes I and Ayora 1 plants

Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) has obtained administrative construction authorisation (AAC) for its Cofrentes I (184 MW) and Ayora 1 (182 MW) photovoltaic plants, both in the province of Valencia, according to Expansión. The company says these two plants will generate enough energy to supply approximately 200,000 homes and avoid 124,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere per year.

The Cofrentes I PV plant is located in the municipalities of Ayora and Zarra and will have around 400,000 fixed-structure photovoltaic modules, capable of generating 332,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 100,000 homes. The planned investment for this photovoltaic plant is €130 million and it is estimated that up to 650 jobs will be created during peak construction periods.

FV Ayora 1 is located in the capital of the Ayora-Cofrentes Valley region and will also have some 400,000 fixed-structure photovoltaic modules . It will produce some 319,000 MWh/year, equivalent to the consumption of approximately 100,000 households, and some 650 jobs will be created during peak periods for its construction.