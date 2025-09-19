Iberdrola sells 100% of business in Hungary to consortium formed by Premier Energy for €171.2 million

Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) has reached an agreement to sell 100% of the shares in Iberdrola Renovables Magyarország KFT, which owns its business in Hungary, to a consortium formed by Premier Energy — which already acquired the company’s assets in Romania in 2024 — and the Hungarian group iG TECH CC, according to the Bolsamanía website.

Through this transaction, the group will receive €171.2 million for the company’s shares and a dividend distributed before closing. The company has explained that the assets sold include 158 MW of operational wind capacity, commissioned by Iberdrola since its entry into the country in 2008. ‘These assets will soon begin to sell their energy on the wholesale market, once the 15-year regulated tariff period to which they were subject has ended. Currently, 124 MW are already operating on the free market, and the remaining 34 MW will do so in less than a year. The transaction is subject to the usual regulatory approvals.

’This transaction is part of Iberdrola’s strategy to focus its investments on key businesses and markets, mainly in networks in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as in regulated generation or long-term contracts, where revenue stability and predictability are maximised.