Iberdrola subsidiary Avangrid generates 13,000 gigawatt hours of energy in US in 1H25

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The Spanish utility company, through its subsidiary Avangrid, generated around 13,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy in the United States in 1H25, which is equivalent to enough electricity to supply around 2.4 million homes in the country.

Specifically, the group chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has a total of 80 electrical facilities in operation from coast to coast, with a combined generation capacity of more than 10.5 gigawatts (GW).

Iberdrola: Add, Target Price €17.3/share.