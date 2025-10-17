Iberdrola to seek partner to sell 49% of East Anglia Two offshore wind farm, valued at €5 billion

Norbolsa | The company announces that it plans to seek a partner for the sale of 49% of the East Anglia Two offshore wind farm, valued at €5 billion. Thus, following the sale of 49% of East Anglia One and East Anglia Three, the company plans to seek a new partner for the second phase of this offshore development, which corresponds to a 960 MW development.

Meanwhile, according to press reports, Iberdrola has held talks with several companies in the sector about a possible merger with Scottish Power’s retail business at a time when the sector is facing high levels of consumer defaults. The talks do not include the electricity network and generation businesses.