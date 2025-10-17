Repsol and Forestalia to undertake largest energy hybridisation project to date in Spain in Aragón, with large data centre developed by third party

Link Securities | The company, together with Forestalia, announced yesterday that they will double their partnership in Aragón (the combined cycle power plant in Escatrón with fifteen wind farms) to a total of 1,600 MW, which will enable a third party to develop a large data centre in the area, according to Expansión. With this scale, it would be the largest energy hybridisation project in Spain to date.

Sources in the energy sector indicate that Amazon is one of the technology groups that has shown interest. The Blackstone fund has also explored options and has also focused on Aragón.