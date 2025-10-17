Grifols boosts diagnostics business with €43 million expansion of San Diego plant

Renta 4 | The company has expanded its San Diego (US) campus dedicated to diagnostics and, in particular, blood typing.

The expansion, at an approximate cost of $50 million (€43 million), has included the construction of a new plant that nearly doubles the surface area to 18,200 m2. Grifols has begun production of DG Gel cards, used in blood typing tests, and red blood cell reagents, used to detect antibodies.

Assessment: With this investment, Grifols is strengthening its industrial activity in the US, where it already produced this type of product in Spain, Switzerland and Australia, at a time when protectionist policies may undermine the competitiveness of some plants. Similarly, Grifols is strengthening its diagnostics business, which in recent years had been the subject of much speculation about a possible divestment due to its heavy debt. Now, with a much more comfortable financial situation, this investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to this business, which is highly synergistic with its main bioscience activity.