Indra enters US market with acquisition of Selex’s air traffic control business

Posted By: The Corner 8th November 2022

Bankinter | Indra has bought Selex’s air traffic control business in the US. With this acquisition, the Spanish company, already one of the leaders in European air traffic control business, has now positioned itself in the US market. No details are yet known on the price of the transaction, but it is expected it will be completed in Q1 2023, once the relevant regulatory approval has been obtained.

Analysts team’s view: Positive news for Indra, ahead of the details on the price and the multiples of the deal. Over the last few quarters, Indra has been carrying out corporate moves (Simumak in June, Nexus in September), with the aim of continuing to grow in its main lines of activity. So far this year, Indra’s share price performance has been -2.31% vs -8.85% for the Ibex-35. We reiterate our Buy stance.

