Indra potentially interested in Comforsa, biggest Catalan public company specialising in large forged parts

Posted By: The Corner 23rd September 2025

Link Securities | Indra (IDR), with businesses in technology and the military industry, has its sights set on Comforsa, the largest Catalan public company, which specialises in large forged parts for heavy vehicles and civil engineering machinery, according to Expansión newspaper.

Informed sources confirm Indra’s interest in acquiring the largest industrial firm owned by the Catalan government, which the regional executive controls 100% through the Avançsa holding company, although only preliminary contacts have taken place so far. Indra has not confirmed any interest.

