Indra signs agreement with Airways New Zealand to modernise the country’s airborne radar network

Link Securities| Indra has signed a contract with Airways New Zealand, the country’s air navegation services’ provider, to modernise the airborne radar netwtork with state of the art technology, according to Europa Press on Tuesday.

Separately, Indra said in a statement that this move will reinforce the security of the country’s air traffic, allowing for an increase in capacity as well as a reduction in emissions.

As part of the agreement, Indra will build a new tower in Christchurch, a city in the South Island, where a new 3D Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) and secondary (MSSR) will be developed during 2022. In a second phase, radars will also be installed in the airports in Auckland and Wellington. After this, the Spanish firm will have renewed the country’s air surveillance network with six new installations.