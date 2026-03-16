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Lack of agreement ‘forces’ Tubos Reunidos to proceed with collective redundancy of 301 workers

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tubos reunidos planta

Posted By: The Corner 16th March 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Following the conclusion of the consultation period for the collective redundancy plan without an agreement, Tubos Reunidos declared itself ‘compelled’ to proceed with the collective redundancy of 301 workers. Management warned that the negotiating committee’s rejection of the agreement “seriously complicates” the restructuring of its debt with the State Industrial Holdings Company (SEPI) and the banks, forcing the company to assess all possible scenarios in light of this new situation.

Workers at Tubos Reunidos in Amurrio (Álava) began an indefinite strike on Monday to express their rejection of the redundancy plan and the other measures proposed by the company.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.