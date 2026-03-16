Lack of agreement ‘forces’ Tubos Reunidos to proceed with collective redundancy of 301 workers

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Following the conclusion of the consultation period for the collective redundancy plan without an agreement, Tubos Reunidos declared itself ‘compelled’ to proceed with the collective redundancy of 301 workers. Management warned that the negotiating committee’s rejection of the agreement “seriously complicates” the restructuring of its debt with the State Industrial Holdings Company (SEPI) and the banks, forcing the company to assess all possible scenarios in light of this new situation.

Workers at Tubos Reunidos in Amurrio (Álava) began an indefinite strike on Monday to express their rejection of the redundancy plan and the other measures proposed by the company.