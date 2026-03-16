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Santander and Sernac end negotiations over compensation for victims of cyberattack without reaching agreement

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Posted By: The Corner 16th March 2026

Link Securities | Banco Santander (SAN) and Chile’s National Consumer Service (Sernac) have ended, without reaching an agreement, the out-of-court negotiations they had been conducting since last summer to establish compensation for four million customers in Chile who were affected by the cyberattack suffered by the group in 2024, according to Expansión newspaper.

The end of the out-of-court proceedings came after Santander submitted a compensation proposal, the amount of which has not been made public, but which the Chilean authority deemed insufficient. The compensation proposed by Santander did not cover the four million people affected, but only those who had lodged a claim with Sernac or the bank.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.