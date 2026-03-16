Santander and Sernac end negotiations over compensation for victims of cyberattack without reaching agreement

Link Securities | Banco Santander (SAN) and Chile’s National Consumer Service (Sernac) have ended, without reaching an agreement, the out-of-court negotiations they had been conducting since last summer to establish compensation for four million customers in Chile who were affected by the cyberattack suffered by the group in 2024, according to Expansión newspaper.

The end of the out-of-court proceedings came after Santander submitted a compensation proposal, the amount of which has not been made public, but which the Chilean authority deemed insufficient. The compensation proposed by Santander did not cover the four million people affected, but only those who had lodged a claim with Sernac or the bank.