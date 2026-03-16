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Subgen AI, 15.1% shareholder in Substrate Artificial Intelligence, launches takeover bid for 95% of company’s shares

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Posted By: The Corner 16th March 2026

Lighthouse / Spanish Institute of Analysts | Subgen AI, a shareholder in Substrate Artificial Intelligence (15.1%), has launched a takeover bid for 95% of the company’s share capital, with the aim of acquiring at least 5% of the share capital and expressly denying any intention to delist Substrate Artificial Intelligence.

Subgen AI is offering a payment in shares (1 share in Substrate Artificial Intelligence for 6 shares in Subgen AI Series B, listed on Nasdaq First North Growth in Sweden).

The payment in shares of a start-up (with little certainty regarding its fundamental value), the potential lack of liquidity, the minimal voting rights attached to the shares offered and, in particular, the high level of dilution make rejecting the takeover bid the most logical decision.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.