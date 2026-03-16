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Chinese industrial production rises 6.3% in January and February, exceeding 5% forecast and December’s 5.2%

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Posted By: The Corner 16th March 2026

Link Securities | The Chinese government has released certain economic figures for the January–February 2026 period:

Thus, industrial production rose by 6.3% year-on-year in the two-month period of January and February, exceeding the 5% consensus forecast by analysts and the 5.2% recorded in December. Industrial robots, smartphones and integrated circuits stood out in this figure. Production of personal computers, solar panels and steel fell, whilst passenger vehicle production contracted by 25.6%.

Meanwhile, retail sales rose by 2.8% year-on-year, compared with the 2.1% expected by the consensus of analysts, and following a 0.9% rise in December. The upward trend was widespread across goods and services. All sub-categories recorded positive results, with the exception of car purchases – which were preceded by weak data from the CAAM – fuel purchases and construction materials.

The biggest positive surprise came from fixed capital investment, which recorded a 1.8% increase, compared to the expected record fall of 4.2%, and following the unprecedented 3.8% drop in 2025, with the current trend being the strongest since 1H2025. Manufacturing recorded a modest increase of 3.1%, whilst infrastructure saw solid growth of 11.4%. Much of this improvement was due to property investment, which saw its decline slow to 11.1%, down from 17.2% in 2025 (also its best performance since 1H2025). However, the headline figure contrasted with key indicators, as commercial property sales fell at a faster rate, whilst available financing deteriorated significantly. New housing starts fell by more than 2%.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) described the results as a significant rebound, although it did not point to anything specific, whilst expressing caution regarding a deeper impact from external conditions and geopolitical risks, against a backdrop of persistent domestic structural challenges.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.