Top Stories

Libyan National Oil Corporation confirms production cuts due to protests at Repsol’s Sharara oil field

TOPICS:

Posted By: The Corner 8th August 2024

Link Securities | The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Tuesday the reduction in crude oil production due to a blockade by protests at the Sharara oil field, the most important in Libya operated by the Spanish company Repsol (REP), as elEconomista reported.

The social leader of the Libyan region of Fezán, Bashir Sheikh, who has claimed responsibility for blockades in the past, disassociated himself two days ago from the current demonstrations that caused the partial shutdown and attributed the intervention to the judicial situation of Sadam Haftar, son of Marshal Jalifa Haftar, the strongman of the east and south of the country.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.