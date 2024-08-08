Libyan National Oil Corporation confirms production cuts due to protests at Repsol’s Sharara oil field

Link Securities | The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Tuesday the reduction in crude oil production due to a blockade by protests at the Sharara oil field, the most important in Libya operated by the Spanish company Repsol (REP), as elEconomista reported.

The social leader of the Libyan region of Fezán, Bashir Sheikh, who has claimed responsibility for blockades in the past, disassociated himself two days ago from the current demonstrations that caused the partial shutdown and attributed the intervention to the judicial situation of Sadam Haftar, son of Marshal Jalifa Haftar, the strongman of the east and south of the country.