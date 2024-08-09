Top Stories

OHLA awarded contract with Swedish Transport Agency for new railway project worth €160 million

9th August 2024

Link Securities | OHLA (OHLA) continues to boost its portfolio in Europe after being awarded a contract by the Swedish Transport Agency (Trafikverket) for a new railway project worth €160 million.

Specifically, the company will carry out improvements to the Ostlänken railway line in Gerstaberg, 80 kilometres south of Stockholm, and will undertake the start of the new high-speed railway line linking this city and Norrköping. This infrastructure will be connected to the existing main line via a railway track fork of approximately 800 metres. The contract also includes several overpasses and approximately 2.3 kilometres of double track with infrastructure and superstructure works as well as electrification, signalling and telecommunications.

