Major Spanish construction companies form consortiums to bid for macro-contract to expand and operate I-77 South motorway (North Carolina)

Link Securities | Acciona, ACS, FCC, Ferrovial and Sacyr are preparing their bids for a new macro-road project in the US, according to an article in elEconomista.es. They are finalising their alliances to submit their credentials in mid-December in the tender for the expansion and subsequent operation, using a managed lanes model, of the I-77 South motorway in North Carolina. The project will require an estimated investment of between $3.2 billion and $3.7 billion (approximately €2.77 billion to €3.2 billion).

In this regard, the newspaper notes that, for now, ACS and Acciona are moving forward in negotiations with other funds and infrastructure groups to form their consortia, without the names of their possible partners for the I-77 South having been disclosed so far.