Merlin Properties presents new logistics park in Bétera, with over 95,000 m² of leasable space

Posted By: The Corner 4th December 2025

Link Securities | Merlin Properties (MRL) has presented its new logistics park in Bétera, a project that expands its presence in the Valencian Community, according to the Bolsamanía portal.

The logistics park will have more than 95,000 square metres of gross leasable area (GLA), spread over three warehouses of 25,000 square metres and one of 20,000 square metres, with clear heights of 13.70 metres, 50-metre manoeuvring areas and state-of-the-art technical specifications.

This new development, called Valencia Bétera Park, is located in the first logistics ring of Valencia, with direct access to the A-7 and A-3 motorways and proximity to the Port of Valencia, one of the most important in the Mediterranean. The first warehouse, currently under construction, will be completed before the end of summer 2026.

