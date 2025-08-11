Top Stories

National Court dismisses proceedings brought by Public Prosecutor’s Office against Naturgy Generación in June 2024

TOPICS:
Naturgy Australia

Posted By: The Corner 11th August 2025

Link Securities | The National Court has agreed to close the proceedings brought by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in June 2024 against Naturgy Generación (Naturgy (NTGY)) for an alleged offence relating to the market and consumers for increasing energy production prices at its combined cycle thermal power plant in Sabon 3 (A Coruña) from March 2019 to December 2020, according to Expansión newspaper.

According to the group’s half-yearly report submitted to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the decision was agreed on 4 April by the National Court. The energy company adds that ‘as of 30 June 2025, there is no risk related to this matter beyond the contentious-administrative proceedings before the National Court, where the company is also challenging the penalty imposed by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC)’. The Central Court of Instruction No. 2 agreed to dismiss the case after denying any irregular conduct. However, the case remains open at the CNMC.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.