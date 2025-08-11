National Court dismisses proceedings brought by Public Prosecutor’s Office against Naturgy Generación in June 2024

Link Securities | The National Court has agreed to close the proceedings brought by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in June 2024 against Naturgy Generación (Naturgy (NTGY)) for an alleged offence relating to the market and consumers for increasing energy production prices at its combined cycle thermal power plant in Sabon 3 (A Coruña) from March 2019 to December 2020, according to Expansión newspaper.

According to the group’s half-yearly report submitted to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the decision was agreed on 4 April by the National Court. The energy company adds that ‘as of 30 June 2025, there is no risk related to this matter beyond the contentious-administrative proceedings before the National Court, where the company is also challenging the penalty imposed by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC)’. The Central Court of Instruction No. 2 agreed to dismiss the case after denying any irregular conduct. However, the case remains open at the CNMC.