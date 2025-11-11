Naturgy to purchase 1 million tonnes of LNG per year from Venture Global for €4 billion

Alphavalue / Divacons | The energy company and Venture Global, the second largest producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, yesterday formalised a purchase agreement for the acquisition of one million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The supply will come from the CP2 LNG plant, located in Louisiana (US).

The contract is valued at more than €4 billion and will be effective from 2030 for 20 years. It is equivalent to 1.5 bcm (1.5 billion cubic metres of gas) per year.