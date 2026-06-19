Naturgy’s Board ends era of reinforced majorities and welcomes Enrico Letta and Anke Groth

By Consejeros Editorial Team

Following CVC’s exit from Naturgy’s shareholder base, the Board has received the resignations of its three shareholder representatives Javier de Jaime, Marta Martínez and José Antonio Torre de Silva, as well as shareholder representative Nicolás Villén, who represented the Australian fund IFM. At the same time, it has co-opted, at the fund’s own proposal, the German Anke Groth as a new shareholder representative.

Alongside Groth – an economist who has served on E.ON’s supervisory board – former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta, president of the Jacques Delors Institute and dean of the IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs in Madrid, joins the Naturgy Board.

There are also changes to the decision-making process, as the board has decided to put an end to the reinforced majorities that had been required by its rules of procedure since 2016 for the board and its committees, which are being reorganised, and to revert to decisions by simple majority.