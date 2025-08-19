Prosegur employees provided with AI assistant

Link Securities | Prosegur (PSG) reported on Monday that it has provided its employees with an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant developed in-house, which features state-of-the-art, secure technology and aims to assist purchasing managers in the ICT environment.

The assistant, called LexIA, increases employees’ analytical capabilities fourfold, reduces the time needed to consult the contractual terms and conditions of any document, and enables the development of an intelligent repository where quick and accurate information can be obtained. LexIA, which is based on natural language processing, semantic search, data structuring, security and regulatory compliance, also has privacy as a differentiating feature, as it has been designed to work in a secure environment for information, guaranteeing the confidentiality of the material managed.

PSG also points out that this is a constantly evolving tool which, in its first phase, is available in Spain, Argentina, Brazil and Portugal, covering the administrative management of PSG’s more than 98,000 employees in those markets, where around 50,000 contractual documents are managed each year. During a second phase, throughout 2026, access to LexIA will be extended to the remaining 36 countries where PSG operates, serving the company’s more than 175,000 employees.

The expansion of this tool will allow for the integration of new functionalities, given that, thanks to generative AI, any type of analysis and consultation on these documents can be carried out in real time.