S&P maintains US’ long-term debt rating at ‘AA+’ and outlook at ‘stable’

Bankinter | The rating agency notes that significant revenue from tariffs should offset other sources of fiscal pressure. Although it considers an improvement in the US deficit unlikely, it expects the country’s fiscal health to remain quite stable in the coming years, supported by relatively solid economic growth. The agency anticipates a gradual moderation in growth, with GDP growth projections of 1.7% for 2025 and 1.6% for 2026, due to the slowdown in the labour force linked to declining immigration.