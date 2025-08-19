Spanish companies’ turnover rises for second month running after increasing 6% in June

CdM | The General Business Turnover Index (ICNE) rose by 6% in June, marking two consecutive months of increases, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

This figure represents the highest rate since last March and is almost five points higher than in May.

Adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, company turnover in June showed a variation of 5.1% compared to the same month last year.

The indices showed positive annual variation rates in all sectors analysed, with the increase in electricity and water supply, sanitation and waste management (14.2%) standing out.

As for the monthly variation in the ICNE between June and May 2025, excluding seasonal and calendar effects, it was 1.5%. This rate was 1.5 points higher than in the previous month.

Of the four sectors analysed, none showed negative monthly rates. Electricity, water supply, sanitation and waste management showed the highest increase (8.8%), followed by Trade (1.3%).