Acciona awarded three-year cleaning contract by FGC worth €11.35 million

Link Securities | Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Cataluña (FGC) has awarded the contract for cleaning the stations and facilities of the metropolitan lines to the Acciona (ANA) group and the services company Grupo Sifu, through its subsidiary Brócoli Facility Services, according to a report in Expansión newspaper on Tuesday.

The tender, divided into two lots, has a total value of €11.35 million and a duration of three years. The successful bidders will clean the stations between October 2025 and September 2028.

Acciona has won the first lot, corresponding to the Barcelona-Vallès line, after offering €6.5 million to operate the service, which is lower than the figure set in the FGC tender specifications, which amounted to €7.3 million. Brócoli has been awarded the second lot, which includes the Llobregat-Anoia line, for €3.5 million, also below the initial budget of €4.05 million.