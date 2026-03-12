Prosegur, in joint venture with ESC Servicios Generales, wins Adif contracts worth €26.6 million in Andalusia and Extremadura

Link Securities | Ilunion and Prosegur have been awarded the three largest contracts tendered by Adif for surveillance and security in passenger stations, freight terminals, technical and administrative buildings and railway infrastructure, worth a total of €97 million. According to the minutes consulted by Europa Press, Iliunion has won two of the six lots (Madrid, Castilla La Mancha, Catalonia and Aragon) for €70.2 million. Prosegur, with the joint venture it controls together with ESC Servicios Generales, has won the lot for Andalusia and Extremadura for €26.6 million.