Top Stories

Prosegur, in joint venture with ESC Servicios Generales, wins Adif contracts worth €26.6 million in Andalusia and Extremadura

TOPICS:
prosegur nueva

Posted By: The Corner 12th March 2026

Link Securities | Ilunion and Prosegur have been awarded the three largest contracts tendered by Adif for surveillance and security in passenger stations, freight terminals, technical and administrative buildings and railway infrastructure, worth a total of €97 million. According to the minutes consulted by Europa Press, Iliunion has won two of the six lots (Madrid, Castilla La Mancha, Catalonia and Aragon) for €70.2 million. Prosegur, with the joint venture it controls together with ESC Servicios Generales, has won the lot for Andalusia and Extremadura for €26.6 million.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.