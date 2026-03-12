S&P downgrades Redeia’s long-term credit rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’, maintaining ‘stable’ outlook

Link Securities | In relation to the information published yesterday by the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, Redeia (RED) reports that the agency has decided to downgrade Redeia’s long-term credit rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’, maintaining a “stable” outlook. With this decision, the agency resolves its ‘CreditWatch negative’ of 26 June 2025. Following this announcement, Redeia and Red Electrica de España, Sociedad Anónima Unipersonal change their long-term rating to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-’ with a ‘stable’ outlook.

The agency’s decision is mainly in response to the increase in investment planned for the coming years, within the framework of Redeia’s strategic plan aimed at promoting the energy transition, strengthening and modernising infrastructure, and meeting the system’s decarbonisation and electrification objectives.

The agency views Redeia’s excellent business risk profile, supported by its regulated business activity, positively, although it considers that the higher volume of investment will temporarily lead to a certain deterioration in credit ratios during the plan’s implementation period.