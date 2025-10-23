Top Stories

Repsol becomes exclusive official lubricant supplier for Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships

Posted By: The Corner 23rd October 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish oil company has signed a strategic alliance with Dorna Sports, the organiser of the MotoGP World Championship, to become the exclusive official lubricant supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 categories. This agreement will run from 2026 to 2030.

Repsol has lubricant production plants in Spain (Puertollano), Mexico, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines, as well as access to third-party plants, enabling it to distribute its products to Moto2 and Moto3 teams at any of the Championship races.

