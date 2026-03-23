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Repsol secures 42 new exploration licences in Alaska, working alongside Shell with 30% stake

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Repsol Strategic Plan

Posted By: The Corner 23rd March 2026

Banco Sabadell | Repsol has been awarded 42 new exploration blocks in the latest federal licensing round in Alaska and will participate alongside Shell in a partnership in which Repsol will hold a 30% operating interest.

Assessment: Positive news, albeit of limited impact, reflecting Repsol’s commitment to North America, particularly Alaska. We note that Pikka would be one of the largest conventional onshore discoveries in the US, where the company has been strengthening its position over the last decade; it is currently preparing for the second phase of growth. The new federal award would be in addition to the one secured in November, when it acquired 45 new exploration licences. We note that Repsol expects to produce around 30-35 kbep/d from Pikka by 2028e (out of the 580-600 kboe/d target).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.