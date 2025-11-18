Revenga Smart Solutions requests extension of insolvency proceedings to continue negotiating entry of investment group into company’s shareholding structure

Renta 4 | According to an official statement, Revenga Smart Solutions has requested additional time from the Commercial Court to continue negotiating the entry of an investor group into the company’s shareholding structure. To this end, they would have the support of creditors representing more than 59% of total liabilities.

The potential investor group has shown interest in acquiring a significant stake in the company, which gives the viability plan greater visibility.

This request is pending approval by the court.

Assessment: Positive news, as confirmation of the entry of this investor group would represent progress towards resolving the company’s current situation.

Recommendation and target price Under review.