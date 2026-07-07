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SpaceX joins Nasdaq 100 after 15 days of trading on Nasdaq

TOPICS:
SpaceX Fabrica

Posted By: The Corner 7th July 2026

International Macroeconomics

Reported by Bankinter

Elon Musk’s company joins the Nasdaq 100 this Tuesday – the US stock market index comprising the 100 most significant companies in the technology sector – after 15 trading sessions on the Nasdaq.

Specifically, it will be included with a weighting of 0.77%. The requirement imposed by the index is that it must trade at a minimum of between three times its free float and its total market capitalisation.

Its free float will increase until approximately the Q3 results announcement (around November or the end of this year).

Bankinter analysis team’s view:

Technical impact, given the need for passive funds to replicate the index. This increases share price volatility.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.