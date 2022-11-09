Top Stories

Spain has third biggest net percentage of companies, 70%, beating EPS estimates

Posted By: The Corner 9th November 2022

Morgan Stanley | For the time being, the results season in Europe highlights the following:

  1. A strong quarter in terms of revenues, with 59% (in net) of companies beating consensus.
  2. The level of EPS beating is healthy, with 22% of companies beating consensus (in net).
  3. By size, the big caps are showing better trends in EPS, similar to that seen in Q2’22.
  4. The negative bias impact remains: -142bps of relative performance in the event of not meeting expectations vs +23bps in the event of beating them.
  5. By region, Spain has the third biggest net percentage of companies beating EPS, with 70%.
