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Squirrel acquires Trihaus, US-based agency representing influencers and content creators

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Posted By: The Corner 22nd April 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The media company announced yesterday the acquisition of 100% of Trihaus, a US-based agency specialising in representing influencers and content creators. With this transaction, the group also adds advanced digital services in strategy and data analytics.

Although the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Squirrel has explained that the consideration agreed for the acquisition will be paid through a combination of cash and Squirrel shares, valued at €3.20 per share, subject to lock-up commitments and the usual conditions for this type of transaction.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.