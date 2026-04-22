Squirrel acquires Trihaus, US-based agency representing influencers and content creators

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The media company announced yesterday the acquisition of 100% of Trihaus, a US-based agency specialising in representing influencers and content creators. With this transaction, the group also adds advanced digital services in strategy and data analytics.

Although the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Squirrel has explained that the consideration agreed for the acquisition will be paid through a combination of cash and Squirrel shares, valued at €3.20 per share, subject to lock-up commitments and the usual conditions for this type of transaction.